Netflix’s accidental slip: ‘Squid Game’ season 3 premiere date OUT

The second instalment of the sensational South Korean dystopian show, ‘Squid Game’ released on December 26, 2024. After a three-year wait, the second chapter once again brought to life the deadly landscape where destitute people gamble their lives away. The season concluded on a cliffhanger, leaving several questions unanswered. While the makers already announced a third and final season, in an accidental slip, the premiere date of ‘Squid Game’ season 3 is also out.

The second season of the survival show marked the return of Lee Jung Jae’s Gi-hun who re-enters the game to put a stop to it. Gong Yoo’s character as the Salesman and Lee Byung Hun’s Front Man also return. In a riveting turn of events, the Front Man enters the game as a contestant, elevating the stakes. Moreover, the season also sees the iconic ‘Red Light, Green Light’ mechanical doll, Young Hee return.

For the upcoming season which will continue the game and the narrative of Season 2, the makers have dropped a tantalizing teaser. The brief clip features Young Hee being transported to a new location where she encounters a new robot, Chul Soo. This scene is akin to the post-credit clip from Season 2. The introduction of the new doll has stirred speculations about a new and deadly game in ‘Squid Game’ season 3.’ Several hawk-eyed fans also noticed the different outfit of Young Hee. The video was titled “Squid Game Season 3 2025 Release.” As per fans, in a now-deleted post, Netflix Korea accidentally also revealed the release date as June 27.

Moving ahead, fans are curious to find how Chul Soo will add to the narrative of the life-altering fatal games. Young Hee and Chul Soo are Korean counterparts of the American characters of Jack and Jill or even Dick and Jane. They were used to teach children about morals and life lessons. The duo evokes several memories of childhood. Fans now speculate season 3 to contain the iconic nursery rhyme. Meanwhile, the second season saw the players compete in deadly versions of popular South Korean children’s games. The players had to successfully complete five children’s games from Korea – ddakji, biseokchigi, gong-gi, spinning top, and jegi—in five minutes to move to the next round.

Moving ahead, ‘Squid Game’ season 2 has achieved a clean sweep in 93 countries, topping the most-watched chart simultaneously. However, several fans have expressed disappintment with the season. This is because it is a build-up to season 3 and ends on a cliffhanger. Viewers believe that the makers should have seen the games to the end without pushing it into the upcoming season. Meanwhile, season 3 of Hwang Dong Hyuk’s creation is going to show a high-stakes showdown, exploring the fate of the deadly games.

In related news, recent reports suggest that Leonardo DiCaprio will make a cameo appearance in the upcoming season. OSEN reported that DiCaprio has filmed a small cameo, with details of his role under wraps. However, Netflix quickly addressed the rumours, denying any involvement of the ‘Inception’ star.