Neha Sharma pens sad note amid father Ajit Sharma’s defeat in Bhagalpur

In the aftermath of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, it was a bittersweet moment for the Sharma family. Ajeet Sharma, father of Bollywood star Neha Sharma, contested from Bhagalpur in Bihar under the Indian National Congress banner but faced defeat at the hands of Ajay Kumar Mandal from Janata Dal (United).

The news hit hard, as evident from Neha’s heartfelt message on Instagram. “It’s been a tough day for us,” she confessed, expressing gratitude to all those who stood by her father during the election battle. Despite the setback, she emphasized the importance of resilience, quoting, “OUR GREATEST GLORY IS NOT IN NEVER FAILING, BUT IN RISING EVERY TIME WE FAIL.”

Joining Neha in expressing gratitude was Neha’s sister, Aisha Sharma, who lauded their father’s spirit as “SIMPLY INSPIRATIONAL!” The family’s appreciation extended to all supporters who believed in Ajeet Sharma’s vision for Bhagalpur.

Neha’s involvement in her father’s campaign reflected the family’s united front in pursuing their political aspirations. Her participation in a roadshow in Bihar showcased their collective efforts to connect with voters and convey their message effectively.

The election results, announced on Tuesday, unveiled a mixed bag for the political landscape. While the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) secured a significant number of seats, it fell short of its 2019 tally. Prime Minister Narendra Modi clinched a third term, but the BJP’s inability to attain a majority on its own signaled a shift in the political dynamics.

With the BJP needing to forge alliances, attention turned to potential coalition partners. JD (U) chief Nitish Kumar and TDP’s chief Chandrababu Naidu emerged as pivotal figures in the post-election scenario. The Congress, on the other hand, saw a resurgence, marking a notable increase in its seat count compared to previous elections.

As the country navigates through the aftermath of the elections, the Sharma family, like many others, grapples with the outcome while remaining steadfast in their commitment to serving the people of Bhagalpur.