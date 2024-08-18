Mukke Paye Si: Sunny Kaushal, Neha Sharma in B Praak’s new hit

Renowned singer B Praak has once again captivated listeners with his latest musical offering, “Mukke Paye Si,” featuring an electrifying performance by Sunny Kaushal and Neha Sharma. Released over the weekend, the track has quickly made waves, showcasing the remarkable chemistry between the two stars.

On Sunday, Sunny Kaushal took to Instagram to share the much-anticipated video for “Mukke Paye Si” with his followers. The post was accompanied by a simple yet enthusiastic caption: “Mukke Paye Si out now.” The release was met with a flurry of reactions from fans who flocked to the comments section to express their admiration.

Advertisement View this post on Instagram A post shared by B PRAAK (@bpraak)

Neha Sharma, known for her expressive performances, commented on the post with a succinct yet telling “Ufff,” capturing the song’s emotional depth. Fans echoed her sentiment, with comments like, “Beautiful song” and “Uffff yh song ……,” reflecting the widespread appreciation for the track.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Neha Sharma (@nehasharmaofficial)

In a recent interview, B Praak shared his thoughts on the new release, expressing confidence in its impact. He stated, “Mukke Paye Si is going to make my fans’ wait worth it. I’m sure they’re going to give it as much love as they’ve given to every song of mine. The song has got beautiful lyrics, which is going to resonate with everyone. I’m pretty confident in what we’ve made. What adds soul to the song is Sunny Kaushal and Neha Sharma’s act. It’s been a pleasure to collaborate with him.”

B Praak’s latest success follows the recent triumph of his song “Fire,” featured in the film “Kanguva.” This track marked his second collaboration with the acclaimed National Award-winning composer Devi Sri Prasad, further solidifying his standing in the music industry.

Sunny Kaushal, meanwhile, continues to receive accolades for his role in the movie “Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba,” further proving his versatility and talent as an actor. His performance in “Mukke Paye Si” adds another feather to his cap, showcasing his ability to bring depth and emotion to his roles.

As “Mukke Paye Si” garners attention and praise, it is clear that B Praak has delivered yet another hit that not only highlights his musical prowess but also the impressive on-screen chemistry between Sunny Kaushal and Neha Sharma. Fans and critics alike are already buzzing about the track, and it looks set to become another memorable entry in B Praak’s impressive catalog of music.