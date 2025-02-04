Neha Sharma shared her ‘best place to be’ during weekends

Neha Sharma never fails to raise the temperature with her Instagram posts, and her most recent update is proof. The actress used social media to give a sneak peek into her blissful Sunday.

The ‘Yamla Pagla Deewana 2’ actress was seen posing on her couch, wearing nothing but an oversized white shirt, along with white socks. “Best place to be..Happy Sunday!”, Neha Sharma captioned the post.

The diva’s Insta post also included a picture of a delicious cake, along with a video of a wide range of beautiful flowers.

Mesmerized by the sizzling pictures, a netizen commented, “Sunday is happier thanks to u!! You are so Pretty and always make me smile @nehasharmaofficial.”

The other comment read, “Cute face”

An Insta user penned, “Beautiful”

Before this, Neha Sharma compiled a special birthday post for her sister Aisha Sharma as she turned 33 on 25th January 2025. The stunner shared a string of fun pictures of the sister duo, along with the following words, “Turn your magic on, to me she’d say…Everything you want’s a dream away…Under this pressure, under this weight…We are diamonds…Here’s to being diamonds together & whenever the world pressures you, you know that I have got your back , now and forever . Happy birthday @aishasharma25.”

Moving ahead, Neha Sharma will soon be seen in the highly discussed drama, “De De Pyaar De 2.” Helmed by Anshul Sharma, the film is a sequel to the 2019 film “De De Pyaar De.”, starring Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh, and Tabu.

While Rakul Preet Singh will reprise her role as Ayesha Khurana, Ajay Devgn will be seen as Ashish Mehra once again. Additionally, R. Madhavan has also been roped in to play Dev Khurana, Ayesha’s father in the film.

Additionally, the cast of “De De Pyaar De 2” will also include Tabu, Jimmy Shergill, Alok Nath, and Inayat Sood in significant roles, along with Tamannaah Bhatia and Prakash Raj in cameo appearances.

“De De Pyaar De 2” is expected to be released on 14th November 2025.