Anna Lezhneva cheers Pawan Kalyan’s win; learn more about her

Pawan Kalyan, the renowned actor-turned-politician, has made a significant mark in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections by securing a victory in the Andhra Pradesh Assembly polls. His win has sparked jubilant celebrations across the state, with one of the most heartwarming reactions coming from his wife, Anna Lezhneva. The internet is abuzz with discussions about Anna, making her a focal point of public interest.

So, who is Anna Lezhneva? A Russian model and actress, Anna is Pawan Kalyan’s third wife. The couple’s love story began on the sets of the 2011 film “Teen Maar,” where they met and quickly fell in love. After dating for two years, they tied the knot on September 30, 2013. Their family grew with the arrival of their son, Mark Shankar Pawanovich, in 2017. Anna, already a mother to a daughter named Polena Anjana Pawanova from her first marriage, has seen Pawan embrace both children as his own.

Pawan Kalyan, leading the Jana Sena Party, clinched the Pithapuram Assembly seat, defeating his YSR Congress Party opponent, Vanga Geetha, by an impressive margin of over 70,000 votes. This victory was met with great enthusiasm from his party and supporters, culminating in a heartwarming homecoming. A video capturing Anna Lezhneva’s emotional welcome for her husband has touched many, showcasing the pride and joy she feels for his accomplishment.

Pawan’s personal life has seen its share of ups and downs. He first married Nandini in 1997, shortly after his debut in the film industry. However, their marriage faced challenges, and by 2001, Pawan began a live-in relationship with co-star Renu Desai, with whom he had a son, Akira Nandan, in 2004. This led to a legal battle when Nandini accused Pawan of bigamy, which he denied. The court eventually cleared him of the charges due to lack of evidence.

In 2007, Pawan filed for divorce from Nandini, citing desertion. Their divorce was finalized in 2008 with a one-time alimony settlement of ₹5 crore. In 2009, Pawan officially married Renu Desai, and they had a daughter, Aadya, in 2010. However, their marriage ended in 2012, with Desai later revealing that Pawan insisted on the divorce despite her initial resistance.