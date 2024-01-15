Neha Dhupia unveils 6th season of ‘No Filter Neha’

Actor Neha Dhupia is thrilled to unveil the sixth season of her show ‘No Filter Neha’. According to a statement, the upcoming season will adopt a video-first approach.

Providing more insights, Neha stated, “I’m excited to reintroduce the 6th season of ‘No Filter Neha’ in a fresh video format with JioTV. Witnessing the podcast’s evolution into a space for genuine and spontaneous discussions has been remarkable. This season, with 8 episodes featuring prominent figures in Indian cinema, is set to be even more thrilling. Brace yourself for candid and unfiltered conversations offering a glimpse into the glamorous realm of the film industry.”

In ‘No Filter Neha’, various celebrities make their presence felt and engage in a fun chat with Neha.

Meanwhile, on the acting front, Neha is set to appear in an international project titled ‘Blue 52’. The international project is directed by Egyptian filmmaker Ali El Arabi.

As per a statement, the film tells the story of Ashish, who at the age of 9 is isolated by his father when he loses his oldest son. Using this fear, he isolates Ashish on an island by the backwaters of Kochi, India. Growing up, Ashish becomes a boy trapped in a man’s body by the age of 22, with little knowledge of the world beyond his idol Messi and the life lessons imparted by his mother over the years, aimed at preparing him for life beyond their small island home.

Strengthened by newfound resolve, Ashish decides to leave home with his mother’s support and an opportunity that seems almost like a fantasy, offering him the chance to meet his idol, Messi, at the World Cup in Qatar 2022. Left to navigate the world on his own for the first time, he discovers his true self and finds his own passion.

Reflecting on her international debut, Neha said, “Embarking on the journey of ‘Blue 52’ has been nothing short of magical. The fusion of diverse cultures in this international venture allowed me to delve deep into a character that is both challenging and emotionally resonant. It’s a transformative experience that I believe will leave a lasting impact, and I’m glad that Ali chose me to essay the lead in what is my international first.” Director Ali El Arabi also expressed excitement about the project.

Neha is also gearing up to make her OTT debut with a quirky comedy show that explores contemporary human relationships from the viewpoint of a nuclear family.

Expressing her excitement, Neha shared, “I am thrilled to be part of this wonderful project that marks not only my debut in the OTT series space.”

While sharing details about her upcoming web series, she added, “It’s a fun concept, and I can’t wait to explore a whole new gamut of quirks that the project and script tied in with it.”

The show focuses on family-centric humor. (ANI)