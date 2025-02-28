Neena Gupta opens up about her unique bond with Masaba’s daughter

Veteran actor Neena Gupta is known for her candid personality and versatile acting skills. Recently, she gave fans a glimpse into her personal life by sharing her adorable bond with her newborn granddaughter.

Despite stepping into the role of a grandmother, Neena prefers to be called by her name rather than the traditional ‘naani’.

Advertisement

In a heartfelt conversation with ANI, Neena expressed, “I don’t feel like a grandmother. In fact, I have told the little one not to call me naani but ‘call me Neena’.”

Advertisement

The little one arrived on October 11, 2024, bringing immense joy to the family. Neena’s daughter, fashion designer Masaba Gupta, and her husband, actor Satyadeep Misra, announced the birth with a touching Instagram post.

The couple shared a monochrome photo of their baby’s tiny feet alongside a serene image of a white lotus and moon, symbolizing the baby’s arrival. The caption read, “Our very special little girl arrived on a very special day. 11.10.2024. Masaba & Satyadeep.”

Neena’s excitement about her granddaughter comes at a time when she is also making waves on the professional front with her latest film ‘Hindi-Vindi’. The movie features her in the role of a sharp-witted grandmother who works as a music teacher in India.

The film delves into the bond between a grandmother and her grandson, played by Mihir Ahuja, who is also a musician.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Neena Gupta (@neena_gupta)

Describing the film, Neena shared, “It is a movie which revolves around a grandmother and a grandson. It’s a very emotional, real story that people will connect with. Music plays a significant role in the film, and having Guy Sebastian playing the father adds a special touch.”

‘Hindi-Vindi’, created by filmmaker Ali Sayed, writer Jay Sharma, and producers Aniket Deshkar, Anil Sharma, and Sunny Shah, explores intergenerational language barriers within migrant communities.

The movie’s soulful soundtrack has been composed by award-winning duo Javed-Mohsin and Australian singer Guy Sebastian, who is making his acting debut.

Sebastian, a celebrated musician, spoke about his experience working on the film’s music. “Scoring for a film is very different from writing songs for my own projects. You have to compose with the visuals in mind and ensure the music aligns with what the director wants the audience to feel,” he explained. Praising composer Mohsin, Sebastian added, “He is full of passion and talent, and very humble.”

The film marks a significant milestone for Sebastian, who has long admired the craft of acting. “Acting is a difficult art form that deserves respect. I put a lot of pressure on myself to truly embody the character. It’s been an incredible learning experience,” he admitted.

Mihir Ahuja, who gained recognition for his role in ‘The Archies’, shared his experience working alongside seasoned actors like Neena Gupta and Guy Sebastian. “It was Guy’s first acting project, but he nailed it. Watching Neena ma’am perform was like attending an acting workshop. I would quietly observe her, hoping she wouldn’t notice,” he joked.

Released in Australia on February 27, ‘Hindi-Vindi’ has already started making waves.