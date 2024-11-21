Nayanthara expresses gratitude to SRK and Chiranjeevi for their support in her documentary

Nayantahra’s documentary, ‘Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairy Tale,’ released on Netflix on Monday celebrating her 40th birthday. While the actress is enjoying the positive reception of the documentary, her public feud with Dhanush has escalated. Recently, the ‘Jawan’ actress posted an open letter after Dhanush slapped her with a 10-crore lawsuit. The ‘Raanjhanaa’ actor is seeking the said damages over Nayanthara using a three-second BTS clip from their film ‘Naanum Rowdy Dhaan’ in her Netflix documentary. Following this, she has now thanked the producers of her other titles who equipped her with an NOC without delay.

On Wednesday, Nayanthara shared a lengthy note expressing gratitude to the producers who helped her include the special moments of her life in the documentary. “The most precious thing i’ve earned in these 20 years of my career is the friendships, love and respect i’ve got from the ones ive worked with. I really thank all the producers who have supported me in this endeavour for their goodwill and magnanimity always. Thank you.” She added that she’ll always cherish their kindness and hopes that they continue to find “happiness in other people’s happiness.”

The list of producers she thanked included Shah Rukh Khan and wife Gauri Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment. The banner backed her Bollywood debut film, Atlee’s blockbuster ‘Jawan.’ Other names included in her list were Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, and AR Murugadoss among others.

The gratitude note comes after her open letter to Dhanush after he slapped her with a lawsuit. For the unversed, the film, produced by Dhanush, played Cupid in Nayanthara and Vignesh Siwan’s love story. The duo started dating during the shoot.

In the letter, she revealed that she and her team spent two years trying to secure Dhanush’s permission to use footage from ‘Naanum Rowdy Dhaan in the documentary. However, when they couldn’t obtain the ‘No Objection Certificate’ (NOC), they decided to use behind-the-scenes visuals recorded on personal devices. Revealing the same, the actress expressed her disbelief over receiving a legal notice after the release of the trailer. The notice accuses her of using just a three-second clip without permission. She added, “I wish you were half the person you portray to be on stage in audio launches in front of your innocent fans but clearly, you do not practice what you preach. At least not for me and my partner.”

Following this, Dhanush’s team released a statement calling her claims baseless. It added that if they don’t pull the content within 24 hours, Dhanush will continue with the legal proceedings against both Nayanthara and Netflix India. “Advice your client to take down the content infringing my client’s copyright over the film NAANUM ROWDY DHAAN by using the same in your client’s documentary named NAYANTHARA BEYOND THE FAIRYTALE within 24 hours. Failing which my client will be forced to initiate appropriate legal action.” This includes the seeking of damages of 10 crores against Nayanthara and Netflix India.