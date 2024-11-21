Ranbir Kapoor performs high-stakes action in LEAKED video; fans believe it’s from ‘Dhoom 4’

Ranbir Kapoor has back-to-back releases lined up in the coming years. Moving ahead, the ‘Animal’ star has Nitesh Tiwari’s ‘Ramayana’ with Sai Pallavi in the pipeline. The large-scale film based on the mythological epic will release in two parts which will hit theatres in 2026, and 2026, respectively. The actor also has Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Love and War’ with Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal alongside the sequel film ‘Animal Park’ in the pipeline. Meanwhile, reports suggest Ranbir is going to lead ‘Dhoom 4,’ the fourth instalment of YRF’s blockbuster ‘Dhoom’ franchise.

Now, a leaked video is going viral on social media in which Ranbir is performing high-intensity action stunts. In a sepia-toned cityscape, the actor is jumping from building rooftops wearing a formal suit. Armed men who are not hesitating in firing the rounds chase the actor. The shot then cuts to a mansion called ‘The Safe House.’ The caption accompanying the clip reads, “The leaked teaser of #RanbirKapoor’s upcoming project has taken Twitter by storm. Get ready for something epic!”

Advertisement View this post on Instagram A post shared by Varinder Chawla (@varindertchawla)



Following this, fans speculate that the sequence is from ‘Dhoom 4’ given the pulse-pounding action sequence. However, neither Ranbir nor the makers have confirmed his starring in the project. Moreover, several fans have also compared the clip to Salman Khan’s ‘Ek The Tiger.’ While one user wrote, “Dhoom 4 Ha Kia,” whereas another penned “Dhoom 4.” Comparing Ranbir’s rumoured teaser clip to a scene from Salman Khan’s Tiger series, fans penned several comments. One user claimed, “Looks like ek tha Tiger,” whereas another commented, “It seems like Salman khan s tiger series.” One user also dubbed it as “Remake of Ek tha tiger.” However, it remains unclear whether the shot is from one of Ranbir’s upcoming films or an advertisement.

Also Read: Arjun Kapoor gets ‘rab rakha’ tattoo in memory of his mother

Last month, hairstylist Aalim Hakim shared snaps of Ranbir Kapoor with the caption Hotness Alert!!!” In the pictures, the ‘Bramhastra’ star is seen looking dapper in an all-black look. Ranbir is sporting black shades, a jet-black shirt, and a new hairstyle. The new look also stirred fans’ curiosities who wondered if it was for ‘Dhoom 4’ or ‘Animal Park.’ Reacting to the photos, one fan wrote, “The Dhoom Man is here,” while another penned, ‘Dhoom 4.’ Meanwhile, several fans speculate the look to be for the sequel film, ‘Animal Park.’ A user commented, “Preparation for Animal Park” while another wrote, “Stunning look.” Meanwhile, another person penned, “Handsomeness on another level.”