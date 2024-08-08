Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya announce engagement

In an exciting development in the world of Indian cinema, Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala have officially announced their engagement. This news was confirmed by none other than Naga Chaitanya’s father, the renowned actor Nagarjuna Akkineni, who took to social media to share the joyous occasion.

The engagement took place in an intimate ceremony surrounded by close family and friends, adding a personal touch to the celebration. Nagarjuna Akkineni shared the heartfelt moment on Twitter, where he posted a touching photo of Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya along with an emotional note, revealing the news to their fans.

“We are delighted to announce the engagement of our son, Naga Chaitanya, to Sobhita Dhulipala, which took place this morning at 9:42 a.m.!!

We are overjoyed to welcome her into our family.

Congratulations to the happy couple!

Wishing them a lifetime of love and happiness. … pic.twitter.com/buiBGa52lD Advertisement — Nagarjuna Akkineni (@iamnagarjuna) August 8, 2024

Naga Chaitanya, affectionately known as “Yuva Samrat” by his admirers, is currently riding high on the success of his recent film ‘Dhoota’ and is busy working on his upcoming project ‘Thandel’, which stars Sai Pallavi alongside him. Chaitanya’s career began in 2009 with the film ‘Josh’, and since then, he has become a prominent figure in the industry, known for hits such as ‘Ye Maaya Chesave’, ‘100% Love’, ‘Manam’, ‘Premam’, and ‘Love Story’. His Bollywood debut in Aamir Khan’s ‘Lal Singh Chaddha’ also garnered significant attention.

On the other hand, Sobhita Dhulipala has made a name for herself in contemporary content with standout performances in popular series like ‘Made in Heaven’ and ‘The Night Manager’. Her filmography includes notable works such as ‘Raman Raghav 2.0’, ‘Major’, and the critically acclaimed ‘Ponniyin Selvan: I’ and ‘Ponniyin Selvan: II’.

Fans are eagerly awaiting to see what the future holds for this dynamic duo, both in their personal lives and professional careers. As they embark on this new chapter together, the anticipation is high for potential future collaborations that could bring them together on screen.

This engagement marks a significant milestone for both Chaitanya and Sobhita, and their supporters are celebrating the union of these two beloved stars.