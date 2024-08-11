Sobhita Dhulipala, Naga Chaitanya celebrate engagement with heartfelt photos and poem

The newest celeb couple, the ‘Made in Heaven’ star Sobhita Dhulipala and ‘Majili’ actor Naga Chaitanya officiated their wedding processions with an engagement on August 8. The engagement garnered significant buzz on social media as fans flooded the comment sections with their views.

Following their intimate engagement ceremony, ‘Monkey Man’ actress Sobhita Dhulipala has taken to Instagram to drop a bunch of adorable pictures from the ceremony and shared an endearing and emotional poem summing up their strong bond as they gear to embark on a new chapter in their lives. Sharing a bunch of snapshots, Sobhita captioned them as, “What could my mother be to yours? What kin is my father to yours anyway? And how did you and I meet ever? But in love our hearts are as red earth and pouring rain: mingled beyond parting. –From Kurunthogai, translated by A K Ramanujan.”

Catch Sobhita’s post here:

Advertisement View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sobhita (@sobhitad)

In the set of photos, Sobhita shared a monochrome photograph of her and Naga sitting on a traditional swing as they are captured from behind. The other images also show the duo enjoying each other’s company as they brim with love and laughter.

The news of the engagement was confirmed by Naga Chaitanya’s father, superstar Nagarjuna who welcomed Dhulipala into the family and shared the happy news on the microblogging site X. Announcing the engagement, Nagarjuna wrote, “We are overjoyed to welcome her (Sobhita) into our family. Congratulations to the happy couple! Wishing them a lifetime of love and happiness. God bless! 8.8.8 A beginning of infinite love.”

“We are delighted to announce the engagement of our son, Naga Chaitanya, to Sobhita Dhulipala, which took place this morning at 9:42 a.m.!!

We are overjoyed to welcome her into our family.

Congratulations to the happy couple!

Wishing them a lifetime of love and happiness. … pic.twitter.com/buiBGa52lD — Nagarjuna Akkineni (@iamnagarjuna) August 8, 2024

Dating rumours of the Telegu star, Naga Chaitanya and ‘The Night Manager’ actress Sobhita Dhulipala started making the rounds of the internet in 2022 when photographs of the two stars from a restaurant in London went viral. Further, the rumours solidified in June after the photos from their holiday in Europe took over social media.

For the unversed, Naga Chaitanya was previously married to ‘Kushi’ star Samantha Ruth Prabhu and the couple tied the knot in 2017. The duo crossed paths while shooting for the film ‘Ye Maaya Chesave’ and eventually started to date. However, Naga and Samantha got divorced in 2021 as the stars announced their separation in a joint statement in October 2021. The news of the couple splitting shocked several fans of the couple.

On the work front, Naga Chaitanya would be next seen headlining the film ‘Thandel’ while Sobhita has the film ‘Sitara’ in the pipeline.