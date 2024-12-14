Naga Chaitanya and Rana Daggubati visit Allu Arjun post his release

Allu Arjun’s unexpected arrest on Friday stirred the film industry. The Hyderabad police, on December 13, arrested the ‘Pushpa 2’ star in connection to a stampede death case that took place on December 4. Subsequently, the High Court gave Allu Arjun an interim bail of four weeks. However, due to paperwork delay, the actor returned from jail on Saturday, December 14. Following a heartfelt moment with his family upon return, several stars of the Telugu film industry visited the actor’s residence at Jubilee Hills. Among the several celebrities were Naga Chaitanya and Rana Daggubati.

In the photos and videos going viral, Rana Daggubati can be seen hugging Allu Arjun at the actor’s residence in Hyderabad. The ‘Pushpa 2’ gave a warm smile to his friend and colleague and welcomed him. Naga Chaitanya also reached Allu Arjun’s house and the Pushpa 2 star held his hand as they had a conversation.

‘Arjun Reddy’ actor Vijay Deverakonda also arrived at Allu’s home along with his brother, Anand Deverakonda. Vijay first hugged Arjun’s father, Allu Aravind, as the ‘Pushpa 2’ star was on a call. Soon, the two actors exchanged a warm embrace. Additionally, videos of the two having a conversation inside the house are also swirling on social media. Moreover, ‘Pushpa 2’ director Sukumar and Chiranjeevi’s wife, Surekha Konidala also visited the actor to offer him support. Prior to this, several politicians and stakeholders of the Indian film fraternity spoke up on the issue, supporting Allu Arjun.

For the unversed, during the December 4 premiere of ‘Pushpa: The Rule’ a fan met her demise in Hyderabad. A 35-year-old woman, Revathi, died in a stampede incident while her eight-year-old son Sritej required hospitalisation. The incident occurred as Allu Arjun attended the premiere with co-star Rashmika Mandanna and his wife, Allu Sneha Reddy. His attendance caused a ruckus among fans who started pushing through to get a glimpse of the star. This created a stampede situation. Following this, on December 5, the police registered an FIR as per the complaint by the deceased’s family. The case was against Allu Arjun, his security team, and the theatre management under Sections 105 and 118 (1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Following the actor’s arrest and the lower court’s remand of 14 days, the Telangana HC granted him interim bail for 4 weeks. However, Allu Arjun had to stay the night in jail due to delays in paperwork. His release brings temporary relief for him as investigations into the incident continue. The Telangana HC ruled that there was no malafide action associated with Allu Arjun in the ongoing case. In addition, the court set a personal bail bond of Rs 50,000.

Upon release, the actor reiterated his remorse over the tragic incident calling it “very unfortunate”. He said, “I thank everyone, this incident was very unfortunate, we are extremely sorry whatever happened, we are with the family, this never happened with anyone, I am there to support the family in every way, I am thankful to everyone.” Allu added, “I believe in law, it’s very challenging situation for the family. I thank everyone for their love and support. I am here only because of your love.”