And finally, the wait is over. The much-anticipated video of Bigg Boss 13 fame Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana ” Kalla Sohna Nai” released on Thursday. This is the Bigg Boss 13 couple’s first-ever collaboration. This is the first time that the lovebirds will be seen sharing the frame after their stint in Salman Khan’s show.

Asim and Himanshi’s loved-up BTS pictures from their shooting have been making the rounds on social media ever since its inception. And now, the song is already trending on the internet. Their fans are loving their on-screen chemistry.

“Kalla Sohna Nai” has been sung by Neha Kakkar with music by Rajat Nagpal and lyrics by Babbu. The music video has been directed by Gurinder Bawa.

The much-awaited music video has been shot in the beautiful location of Chandigarh.

The couple looks adorable and has surely set their fans’ hearts racing with their oh-so-hot chemistry. The song opens with Asim convincing Khurana for the Camel ride. The time she gets on the camel, Asim is seen not able to control his laughter. Kalla Sohna Nai is sure to tug your heartstrings.

The song has already crossed over 5 lakh views within minutes of its release.

For the unversed, apart from Asim and Himanshi, Darshan Raval is all set to feature Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill in his music album.

Watch the song