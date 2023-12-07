Himanshi Khurana and Asim Riaz breakup citing religious differences

Renowned Punjabi singer Himanshi Khurana recently took to social media to share a heartfelt announcement regarding her separation from Asim Riaz. The couple, who first crossed paths in the Bigg Boss 13 house, had been romantically involved for a commendable four-year span. Despite their deep connection, the pair has chosen to part ways due to what Himanshi described as ‘different religious beliefs.’

On the 6th of December, Himanshi Khurana utilized her Instagram Stories to make the official breakup announcement. In a candid message, she expressed the difficulty they faced in finding a resolution for their lives, emphasizing that the love between them persists. However, their journey toward a ‘happily ever after’ faced unforeseen challenges. Himanshi maintained a mature perspective, advocating for love over hate in the face of their decision.

Adding a layer of formality, the singer also shared a detailed statement on another social media platform, X, where she explicitly confirmed the end of their romantic relationship. “YES, We are not together anymore,” she stated, acknowledging the greatness of the time spent together. Despite the amicable nature of their parting, the couple is resolute in moving forward with their respective lives. Himanshi elucidated that, with profound respect for their individual religious backgrounds, they’ve chosen to sacrifice their love.

The couple’s love story began within the confines of the Bigg Boss 13 house, where Asim Riaz openly confessed his feelings for Himanshi in 2020. Following their stint on the reality show, the duo collaborated on four songs, namely “Kalla Sohna Nai,” “Afsos Karoge,” “Khyaal Rakheya Kar,” and “Dil Ko Maine Di Kasam.”

In their parting message, the couple expressed no animosity towards each other, urging their followers and the public to respect their privacy during this challenging time. The decision to prioritize religious beliefs over their love underscores the maturity and understanding that defines their separation. As fans and well-wishers come to terms with this announcement, the journey of Himanshi Khurana and Asim Riaz takes a new trajectory, with both artists poised to embark on fresh chapters in their lives.