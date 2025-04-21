Abhinav Shukla gets death threats from Lawrence Bishnoi gang after wife’s feud with Asim Riaz

Television actor Abhinav Shukla has become the target of a disturbing death threat from a social media user who claims to have association with the notorious Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

The threat comes after a heated argument between his wife, actress Rubina Dilaik, and rapper Asim Riaz on the popular show ‘Battleground’.

The verbal altercation on the show seems to have sparked a chain of online hostility, with Shukla now facing a chilling message from an individual named Ankush Gupta, who allegedly belongs to the Bishnoi gang.

The threatening message, shared by Shukla himself on his X (formerly Twitter) account, makes an ominous reference to the recent shooting incident at Salman Khan’s house.

DEATH THREATS to my family ! @DGPPunjabPolice @PunjabPoliceInd @DgpChdPolice @ChdPol. Person seems to be from Chandigarh / Mohali . Please act firmly & promptly. To anyone who recognises the person plz report to @DGPPunjabPolice pic.twitter.com/XLkktoYUXa — Abhinav Shukla (@ashukla09) April 20, 2025

The message read, “I’m from Lawrence Bishnoi’s gang. I know your address. Should I come over? Just like Salman Khan was shot at, I’ll come to your house and shoot you with an AK-47.” The threat was accompanied by a warning: “Consider this your final warning. Say anything about Asim, and your name goes on the list. Lawrence Bishnoi stands with Asim.”

Abhinav Shukla promptly shared a screen recording of the sender’s Instagram profile. He speculated that the individual might be from Chandigarh or Mohali.

The actor also tagged the Punjab and Chandigarh Police, urging them to take immediate action. His post included a call for anyone who could identify the individual to report the threat.