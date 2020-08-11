Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana’s much-awaited music video “Dil Ko Maine Di Kasam” is finally out now. The duo, after giving two songs together, has now come up with their third music album. The song is sung by Arijit Singh and composed by Amaal Malik, with lyrics by Kumaar.

The video revolves around the past and present scenario, in which Asim can be seen as an outlaw who escapes from jail and seeks refuge at his ladylove Himanshi’s house. The flashback portions show their romantic chemistry, while in the present, she tends to his injuries and takes care of him.

Himanshi is intercepted by the police while she is out shopping and forced to wear a wire. As she returns to Asim, their house is surrounded by cops. However, she manages to warn him about the wire and the two make a run for it. The video ends with them riding a bike on a highway, having managed to give police the slip.

Recently, Asim was attacked by some goons while he was cycling.

Sharing a video of himself after the attack, Asim said, “I was cycling right now. I had some guys coming in on the bike and hit me from behind. Not from the front.” He could be seen with injuries on both his legs, his arm and his back. “Everything is cool. I still don’t give up,” he added.

Meanwhile, Asim and Himanshi enjoy a massive fan following after their journey in Bigg Boss 13. The duo was in the Bigg Boss house last year and fell for each other. While Asim ended up being the first runner up of the show, Himanshi was eliminated much earlier.