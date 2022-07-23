Rakul Preet sizzles in ‘Mashooka’ video, motion poster out

Rakul Preet Singh is making her presence felt with her lead appearance in the music video of ‘Mashooka’. Music label Jjust Music on Saturday announced the song ‘Mashooka’, with the motion poster.

Being made in three languages, the song has vocals by Asees Kaur, Aditya Iyengar and Devansh Sharma aka Viruss. Charit Desai has directed the video.

Taking to their social media handles, the music label shared a motion poster of Rakul Preet Singh, and announced the release dates of the song in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil on July 26, 27, and August 1, respectively.

In the poster, Rakul is seen in a scintillating, never-seen-before avatar, which is garnering a lot of praise from audiences.

Jjust Music is known for creating songs such as ‘Pehli Mulaqat’ and ‘Allah Ve’. The label also boasts of some iconic singles, including ‘Vande Mataram’ featuring Tiger Shroff, ‘Prada’ with Alia Bhatt, and ‘Muskurayega India’ with Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Ayushmann Khurrana, Kriti Sanon, Vicky Kaushal and Taapsee Pannu, and more.