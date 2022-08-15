Rahul Ram releases ‘Jai Ho’ cover with music collective Delhi Indie Project

Indian Ocean bass guitarist and Aisi Taisi Democracy co-founder Rahul Ram has released a cover version of A.R. Rahman’s Oscar-winning ‘Jai Ho’ track for ‘Slumdog Millionaire’ on Monday to mark the 75th Independence Day.

He has collaborated with musicians such as IP Singh, Shibani Kashyap, Subir Malik and others under the banner of the music collective Delhi Indie Project. The video shows the artistes, all dressed in white, as they lip sync to the lyrics of the song — minus the bits in Spanish — originally written by Gulzar.

A message accompanying the video said: “Dedicating the 75th Independence Day to the Armed Forces of India! Jai Hind! Heartfelt thanks and gratitude to our family and friends for constantly being there at every step in.”

The original ‘Jai Ho’, interestingly, was intended to be used in the Salman Khan-starrer ‘Yuvvraaj’, but it ended up featuring in Danny Boyle’s ‘Slumdog Millionaire’. Sung by A.R. Rahman, Sukhwinder Singh, Tanvi, Mahalakshmi Iyer and Vijay Prakash, the track over the years has grown synonymous with the feeling of pride for the achievements of India after freedom from British yoke.