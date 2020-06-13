Singer Monali Thakur, who recently revealed that she has been married to Maik Richter, a Switzerland-based restaurateur, since 2017 and kept her marital status a secret as they did not have a conventional wedding, has now recalled the story of how her husband was deported from India on their wedding day.

Monali, In an interview to Zoom said that a passport misunderstanding forced Maik out of the country on the day that they were supposed to get their registration done.

She said, “The day Maik was coming to India to do the registration, it was a hilarious episode. We thought we would not get married only. Maik came to India without a visa. Since he had a German passport, some fool told him that he doesn’t need a visa. He was not allowed to enter the country. He was thrown out of India. And I was waiting there in the registration office.”

She continued, “Somehow, the Government of India and the Home Ministry helped us a lot. They were so kind. They actually helped us a lot. Like a jail kaidi, he (Maik) was locked up at the airport for the entire day. He was sent back. When he stopped at Abu-Dhabi mid-way, he was brought back by the government. And then, we got married somehow.”

Their wedding tale seems to be like a story of a movie.

Currently, Monali and Maik are in Switzerland together and are in quarantine, with his family.

Meanwhile, Monali’s new single, “Dil Ka Fitoor”, was released on Tuesday. Incidentally, the video features Maik in his acting debut, alongside her. The song has been composed by composer duo Kaushik-Guddu.