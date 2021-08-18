Follow Us:
  1. Home / Entertainment / Music / Had Covid and it made me lose my hair: Drake

Had Covid and it made me lose my hair: Drake

Rapper Drake had Covid and has suffered hair loss as a result and he had to take a step to cover that up.

IANS | Los Angeles | August 18, 2021 12:12 pm

Drake

Photo: IANS

Rapper Drake had Covid and has suffered hair loss as a result and he had to take a step to cover that up.

Drake recently had a heart shape shaved into the top left of his head, and when one fan took to Instagram to mock the new look, the ‘God’s Plan’ hitmaker called it a drastic measure to cover up his hair loss, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

The fan posted: “That heart is stressed.”

Drake replied: “I had Covid that s*** grew in weird I had to start again. It’s coming back don’t diss.”

He shared his battle with Covid more than a month after he was spotted on a dinner date with influencer Johanna Leia. It was later revealed the two had been dating for “several months” before their trip to the stadium.

TAGS :

Related Latest News

Hundreds arrested for deliberately starting Australia bushfires
Aussie firefighter killed in 'fire tornado'
Australia bushfires raze 100,000 hectares of land