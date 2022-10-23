Drake and 21 Savage collab for new album ‘Her Loss’

Together, American rapper 21 Savage and Canadian rapper Drake have created the album “Her Loss.”

According to Variety, the album is expected to be released on Friday, October 28. The new music video for “Jimmy Cooks,” the pair’s collaboration on Drake’s previous album “Honestly, Nevermind,” which was released four months ago, first revealed the date and title.

According to Variety, online rumours about a collaborative album gained traction after Drake revealed that the “Jimmy Cooks” music video would be released on 21’s 30th birthday. Drake also shocked his audience by making an unexpected appearance at a 21 Savage concert in Atlanta.

With songs like “Knife Talk” off Drake’s album “Certified Lover Boy” and “Mr. Right Now” off 21 Savage and Metro Boomin’s album “Savage Mode II,” Drake and 21 Savage have worked together frequently over the years. The songs “Sneakin” and “Issa” are also included.

According to Variety, both rappers experienced extremely high song consumption rates in 2022. On Future’s song “Wait For U” (3.1 million song equivalent units), which also features Tems, 21 Savage, Project Pat, and 21 Savage, Drake is a featured artist (which is closing in on 2 million song equivalent units).

This year, 21 Savage has appeared in numerous features. He can be heard on Latto’s “Wheelie,” J.I.D. “Surround Sound,” Shenseea “R U That,” and “Cash In Cash Out” with Tyler the Creator and Pharrell Williams.

(Inputs from IANS)