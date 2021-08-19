Mumbai Diaries 26/11 celebrates frontline warriors from medical fraternity

The show releases across 240+ countries and territories on September 9, 2021 and stars Konkona Sen Sharma, Mohit Raina, Tina Desai, Shreya Dhanwanthary, Satyajeet Dubey, Natasha Bharadwaj, Mrunmayee Deshpande & Prakash Belawadi.

During the COVID pandemic, the doctors and medical professionals have worked tirelessly to rescue and save lives. Is it really possible for us to live without these unsung heroes, especially during these hard times?

As a fictional drama that pays tribute to the frontline workers, Mumbai Diaries 26/11 tells the story of such courageous contributions. Developed by Nikkhil Advani and produced by Monisha Advani and Madhu Bhojwani of Emmay Entertainment, the medical drama Mumbai Diaries 26/11, directed by Advani and Nikhil Gonsalves tells the story of the physicians, nurses, and paramedics who worked tirelessly to save lives during the November 26th, 2008 terrorist attacks on Mumbai.

Featuring some of the finest talents of our film industry, such as Konkona Sen Sharma, Mohit Raina, Tina Desai, Shreya Dhanwanthary, Satyajeet Dubey, Natasha Bharadwaj, Mrunmayee Deshpande, and Prakash Belawadi, Mumbai Diaries 26/11 will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on September 9th, 2021, in more than 240 countries and territories.

Mumbai Diaries 26/11 is a fictional edge-of-the-seat medical drama set against the backdrop of the unforgettable night that united not only the city of Mumbai but the whole country.

It recounts the events that unfold in the emergency room of a government hospital while exploring the challenges that were faced by the hospital’s medical staff and other first responders throughout Mumbai during a crisis of serious proportions.