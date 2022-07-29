“If I had not done Crash Course I would have regretted it” shared Annu Kapoor while speaking about his experience of doing Amazon Prime Video’s Crash Course

Unfolding the different chapters of a student’s life, the trailer of Amazon Prime Video’s much-awaited original drama series Crash Course has been making a buzz around the corners for its universally relatable content. While the series has been well studded with a talented young star cast, it will also feature the veteran Annu Kapoor adding an extra star to this enthralling tale.

While the series will bring in a lot of new faces bringing a different aspect of the highly competitive lives of students life, it will also see Annu Kapoor coming up with a whole new character. Moreover, it seems like the versatile actor has also got an attachment to accept this kind of story to feature in. While sharing his insights on choosing such a subject Annu Kapoor shared “I always tried to play different types of roles and in that process, I heard the script of Crash Course which is so Unique, Perfect, and well-written that I got attracted to it and I think that if I had not played this character I would have regretted it. I believe that along with time the education system has also changed a lot and the coaching institutes play an important role in it”.

Crash Course will premiere exclusively on Amazon Prime Video from August 5, 2022, in India and across 240 other countries and territories worldwide.