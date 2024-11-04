Vicky Kaushal celebrates mom Veena’s birthday with adorable throwback

Vicky Kaushal delighted fans with a heartwarming tribute to his mom, Veena Kaushal, on her birthday, sharing a charming throwback photo that captured a cherished family moment.

The versatile actor, known for his roles on the silver screen, also takes pride in being a devoted husband, loving son, and doting brother.

On Instagram, Vicky Kaushal posted a nostalgic snapshot featuring a young Vicky and his brother, Sunny, dressed in matching outfits and beaming alongside their mom.

Another image showed Vicky in an affectionate embrace with Veena, highlighting their close bond. The post was accompanied by a humorous caption in Punjabi, which playfully referred to the “beatings” he received from her using her own slippers.

The post quickly drew attention, with fans and fellow celebrities flooding the comments with their appreciation. Ayushmann Khurrana and his wife, Tahira Kashyap, were among those who responded with heart emojis, while one fan remarked, “Mama raised a humble king, and we love her for that.”

Another commenter humorously noted the resemblance to the iconic film “Karan Arjun,” reflecting the familial love and nostalgia the pictures evoked.

In a further show of affection, Sunny Kaushal also shared a sweet photo of himself planting a kiss on their mother’s forehead.

Veena, the matriarch of the Kaushal family, is wife of Sham Kaushal, a renowned stunt coordinator and action director in Bollywood.

On the professional front, Vicky Kaushal is currently preparing for his upcoming film, “Chhaava,” where he will portray Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. Directed by Laxman Utekar and produced by Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films, the historical drama’s teaser has already generated excitement among audiences, with its release scheduled for December 6, 2024.

Additionally, Kaushal is going to star in “Love and War,” directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, alongside Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. This film marks the first collaboration between Kapoor and Bhansali since the 2007 film “Saawariya.” “Love and War” was officially announced earlier this year, teasing fans with the promise of an epic saga set to hit theaters during Christmas 2025. Production is likely to begin in the coming months.