‘Bareilly ki Barfi’ celebrates 7 years of charm and laughter

Seven years ago, Ayushmann Khurrana, RajKummar Rao, and Kriti Sanon delighted audiences with their romantic comedy, ‘Bareilly Ki Barfi’. To celebrate this milestone, Khurrana took to Instagram to share a nostalgic video with the caption “7 years Bareilly Ki Barfi.”

Director Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari also joined the celebration, posting a series of behind-the-scenes photos from the film’s production. In her heartfelt message, Tiwari expressed gratitude for the film’s enduring popularity and reflected on the journey that led to its creation. She thanked her mother for her unwavering support, which gave her the courage to pursue filmmaking despite the challenges.

The film, adapted from Nicolas Barreau’s novel ‘The Ingredients of Love’, became a box office success upon its release. It featured a talented ensemble cast including Pankaj Tripathi and Seema Pahwa, and was well-received by both critics and audiences.

‘Bareilly Ki Barfi’ tells the story of Bitti, portrayed by Kriti Sanon, a spirited young woman who defies societal expectations and refuses to settle down. Her life takes an unexpected turn when she encounters Chirag Dubey (Ayushmann Khurrana), a printer, and seeks out her favorite author, Pritam Vidrohi (RajKummar Rao).

The film’s soundtrack, including hits like “Sweety Tera Drama” and “Nazm Nazm,” perfectly encapsulated its lively and fun atmosphere, contributing to its widespread appeal and lasting charm.