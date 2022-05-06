Here’s how much Tejasswi Prakash’s charged for Lock Upp

Karan Kundrra as Jailer in Lock Upp has entertained the employees a lot. TV diva and Bigg Boss 15 winner Tejasswi Prakash joined Karan Kundrra in the ongoing captive reality show Lock Upp as a ‘Warden’ ahead of the finale which is tomorrow, May 7.

Karan Kundrra earlier teased the entry of a jail warden in the show after which the TerRan fans have been speculating the name of his girlfriend Tejasswi Prakash, their guesses have turned out to be correct.

Now in the latest video from Lock Upp, we see Karan welcoming Tejasswi as the jail warden, and their cute exchange of compliments while the contestants cheer for the lovely couple.

In a video posted on ALT Balaji’s official Instagram handle, Karan tells the contestants, “Today, your warden will enter the house,” post which everyone starts hooting and cheering. We see Karan blushing as he greets Tejasswi. The Naagin actress looks all glammed up as she donned funky black outfits and tied he hair in a high pony. Soon after Tejasswi enters the lock-up, she receives a compliment from Karan who says, “Isn’t she looking very beautiful? She is such a warden even your jailer is fail in front of her…”

Tejasswi too responds by telling the contestants, “you all have a very sweet jailor,” which makes Karan Kundrra blush and smile. She adds, “to balance this sweetness, I have come here as warden.” She even tells Karan, “you have been strict to them for the whole season, why are you weak today?” Teja then requests Karan to step out and let her have a conversation with the contestants. The actor walks out swiftly saying, “baby, thoda pyaar se haa…” leaving everyone awestruck.

The special episode featuring Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra was shot on Thursday. The couple was seen dressed in a black latex outfit.

Tejasswi and Karan shared some sweet moments inside Lock Upp and now TejRan fans are unable to keep calm and are going all gaga over the same. The audience is now curious to know more about it like, will whether Teja be doing the finale episode or not and how much is she charging per episode from the makers of Lock Upp.

However, there are not many details about her appearance in the finale episode but rumors have it that the Naagin 6 actress has charged a handsome paycheque for her stint inside Ekta Kapoor’s fearless reality show. Speculation has it that she is getting paid almost similar pay that Karan is taking home. For the unversed, Karan is reportedly charging Rs 2-3L per episode.

Tejasswi is getting paid Rs 2L per episode. For Bigg Boss 15, where she emerged as the winner, Teja earned paid Rs 10 lakhs per week. The actress earned nearly 2.1 crores from the show becoming the highest-paid contestant of the 15th season.