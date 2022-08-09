Tejasswi Prakash and Atul Khatri lauds Amazon Prime Video’s Crash Course

Ever since Amazon Prime Video’s Crash Course has been released, it is garnering all the love from the masses for its amazing story that talks about the inside world of the business of education and its consequences on the student’s life. While the show has been constantly collecting praises, prominent personalities Tejaswini Prakash and Atul Khatri was seen adding their praising comments while urging the audience to watch it.

Sharing a note for the Crash Course on her social media Tejaswini Prakas, who is a prominent Indian television personality known for her appearance in Naagin 6 and also a winner of Bigg Boss 15, wrote –

Glad someone made a show like this. Speaks volumes about the business of education, where each and every character resonates with the engineering students out there ♥️ Kudos to @annukapoor_ for the fab performance 💯#CrashCourseOnPrime @PrimeVideoIN — Tejasswi Prakash (@itsmetejasswi) August 8, 2022

On the other hand, Atul Khatri, a famous Indian stand-up comedian and YouTube personality who is also the winner of the CEO’s Got Talent Season 1, wrote on his social media handle –

You’ll find a lot of people like RJ Jindal, yet few have the courage to talk about it 😛 What an amazing performance by @annukapoor_ 💯 Watch it now if you haven't already! #CrashCourseOnPrime @primevideoin — Atul Khatri (@one_by_two) August 8, 2022

Crash Course premiered exclusively on Amazon Prime Video on August 5, 2022, in India and across 240 other countries and territories worldwide.