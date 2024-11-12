MTV EMAs 2024: Taylor Swift, BTS’ Jimin, Sabrina Carpenter win big

On November 10, the 2024 MTV EMAs (European Music Awards) dropped the list of the winners of the year. Celebrating the best of music, the evening recognized the front-running musicians. Without surprise, ‘Bad Blood’ star Taylor Swift dominated the awards and bagged major awards. Coming in next are Tyla and Sabrina Carpenter who also clinched coveted titles. Moreover, the night also celebrated the best of K-pop and BTS’ Jimin and BLACKPINK’s Lisa took home big wins. Moreover, the evening also remembered the late One Direction star Liam Payne.

While Taylor wasn’t present at the event, she took home the most awards. These include the title of the Best Artist, Best Live, Best US Act and Best Video for her chart-topping hit ‘Fortnight’ ft. Post Malone. Meanwhile, in a video acceptance speech, she expressed her gratitude to Post Malone, calling him “the most amazing co-star possible.”

Following Taylor was Tyla with three awards. These included recognitions for Best Afrobeats, Best R&B, and Best African Act. Meanwhile, Sabrina Carpenter grabbed the Best Song award for Espresso. Additionally, Ariana Grande secured the Best Pop award. Both Ariana and Sabrina were absent from the awards.

Coming to K-pop, BTS’ Jimin clinched the Best K-pop title for his chartbuster ‘WHO.’ BLACKPINK’s Lisa won the Best Collaboration award for her recent solo release ‘New Woman’ ft. Rosalia. The songstress also clinched the Biggest Fans award. Moreover, LeSserafim won the award in the Best Push category.

The complete list of winners is as follows:

BEST SONG – Sabrina Carpenter – Espresso

BEST VIDEO – Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone – Fortnight

BEST ARTIST – Taylor Swift

BEST COLLABORATION – LISA ft. Rosal­a – NEW WOMAN

BEST POP – Ariana Grande

BEST – Tyla

BEST K-POP- Jimin of BTS

BEST ALTERNATIVE- Imagine Dragons

BEST HIP-HOP – Eminem

BEST R&B – Tyla

BEST LIVE – Taylor Swift

BEST PUSH – LE SSERAFIM

BIGGEST FANS- Lisa