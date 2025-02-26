BTS’ Jimin takes over Billboard with ‘MUSE’ and lead track ‘Who’

BTS’ Jimin dropped his highly-anticipated solo album ‘MUSE’ in July. Following six months of its release, the lead track ‘Who’ also continues to captivate listeners. The K-pop sensation continues to achieve milestones with his smash hit solo album. Now, the K-pop idol boasts new Billboard milestones with his album and the lead track.

As per reports, MUSE has now spent 30 consecutive weeks on the Billboard 200 chart. This feat makes BTS’ Jimin the first Korean soloist to achieve such a momentous milestone. Moreover, the track ‘Who’ has also spent 30 weeks on the Hot 100 chart. It is the third track by a K-pop act to chart for 30 weeks on the Hot 100. Notably, it is the second song ever by a Korean soloist to boast the feat. To date, the only other songs by K-pop acts to spend 30 weeks on the Hot 100 are PSY’s 2012 hit ‘Gangnam Style’ and BTS’ ‘Dynamite.’ While PSY’s track charted for 31 weeks and Jimin’s own group BTS’ hit track charted for 32 weeks.

Moreover, the K-pop idol recently bagged the BRTI Gold certification for the track ‘Who’ in the U.K. The impressive milestone makes Jimin the first male K-pop soloist to brag the feat following PSY’s ‘Gangnam Style.’

The British Phonographic Industry (BPI) announced that Jimin’s hit single ‘Who’ has received an official BRIT gold certification. This gives BTS’ Jimin his first track to clinch the coveted recognition. According to the BPI’s certification thresholds, singles are certified gold when they sell 400,000 units. On the other hand, albums are certified gold at 100,000 units sold. ‘Who’ is now the first song by a K-pop male soloist since PSY’s iconic 2012 hit ‘Gangnam Style’ to be certified gold in the United Kingdom.

Previously, ‘Who’ surpassed a whopping 1.3 billion streams on Spotify, solidifying the popularity of his solo track. This made Jimin the fastest Asian act ever to achieve the feat. Moreover, he is the only K-pop soloist to have two tracks cross the momentous threshold. Notably, ‘Who’ is his second track to exceed 1.3 billion streams on the platform. Previously, the track ‘Like Crazy’ from his debut solo album ‘FACE’ boasted the milestone. Meanwhile, BTS’ Jimin is the first and only K-pop soloist to have two tracks surpassing 1.3 billion streams on Spotify.

MUSE’ comprises seven tracks, including “Who.” The album was teased with the hit pre-release track “Smeraldo Garden Marching Band” (feat. LOCO). Other tracks from the hit album include “Rebirth (Intro),” “Interlude: Showtime,” “Slow Dance (feat. Sofia Carson),” “Be Mine,” and “Closer Than This.” Jimin’s second solo album, ‘MUSE,’ came a year after his solo debut EP, ‘FACE,’ which released in 2023.