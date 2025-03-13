BTS’ Jimin breaks PSY’s ‘Gangnam Style’s Billboard record with ‘Who’

BTS’ Jimin dropped his highly-anticipated solo album ‘MUSE’ in July, last year. Despite it being months since the album released, the album and the lead track ‘Who’ continue to break records. The K-pop sensation has added another feather to his cap with the track. Recently, the K-pop idol broke PSY’s momentous Billboard record as ‘Who’ surpasses ‘Gangnam Style.’

On March 11, Billboard revealed that Jimin’s solo song ‘Who’ successfully remained on the Hot 100 for a 32nd consecutive week. For the week ending on March 15, the charted at No. 41. Billboard’s Hot 100 is a weekly ranking of the most popular songs in the United States. With the milestone, ‘Who’ breaks the record for the longest-charting song by a K-pop soloist on the Hot 100. PSY’s iconic 2012 hit ‘Gangnam Style’ created the previous record of 31 weeks. Now, almost a decade later, BTS’ Jimin has broken the record.

Advertisement

Advertisement View this post on Instagram A post shared by BTS JIMIN 지민 FANPAGE (@jimin)



Additionally, ‘Who’ is now tied with his band BTS’s hit track ‘Dynamite’ as the longest-charting song by a K-pop act in Hot 100 history.

Meanwhile, Jimin’s solo album ‘MUSE’ has also extended its own record as the longest-charting K-pop solo album ever on the Billboard 200. On the chart, the album ranked at No. 154 in its 33rd consecutive week.

Moreover, ‘MUSE’ also charted for the seventh non-consecutive week at No. 1 on Billboard’s World Albums chart. On the other hand, ‘Who’ maintained its footing at No. 23 on the Global Excl. U.S. chart, No. 24 on the Global 200, and No. 26 on the Streaming Songs chart in its 33rd week.

Also Read: Kim Sae Ron death: Backlash against Kim Soo Hyun mounts as old interview and post go viral

Last month, The K-pop idol bagged the BRTI Gold certification for the track ‘Who’ in the U.K. The British Phonographic Industry (BPI) announced that Jimin’s hit single ‘Who’ has received an official BRIT gold certification. This gives BTS’ Jimin his first track to clinch the coveted recognition. According to the BPI’s certification thresholds, singles are certified gold when they sell 400,000 units. On the other hand, albums are certified gold at 100,000 units sold. ‘Who’ became the first song by a K-pop male soloist since PSY’s iconic 2012 hit ‘Gangnam Style’ to be certified gold in the United Kingdom.