‘Ms. Marvel’ star Iman Vellani is an Aamir Khan fan, loves ‘3 Idiots’

Ms. Marvel: Superheros are always a winning combination of power and thriller. Spiderman, Batman, Ironman, and many more from Marvel Studio have won the hearts of the audience for ages.

However, Marvel Studio is once again back with a Superhero, the first ‘Muslim’ superhero ‘Ms. Marvel. Ms. Marvel or Kamala Khan is a Pakistani-American teenager living in New Jersey, who idolizes superheroes. Newcomer Iman Vellani plays Ms. Marvel in the series that arrives on Disney plus Hotstar on June 8.

First appearing in the comics in 2014, Ms. Marvel was created by G. Willow Wilson, artist Adrian Alphona, and editors Sana Amanat and Stephen Wacker.

Marvel Studio took to its social media handle and share the look from the series:

The future begins with her. Ms. Marvel, an Original series from Marvel Studios, starts streaming this Wednesday on @DisneyPlus. #MsMarvel pic.twitter.com/RU141RY3n7 — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) June 5, 2022

Now, Iman Vellani has revealed that she would love to work with Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan and that her favorite Hindi movies are ‘3 Idiots and ‘Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara’.

Tagging ‘3 Idiots’ and ‘Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara’ her favorite Bollywood movies, Vellani said Bollywood actor Farhan Akhtar is one of the most fascinating people she has worked with.

“My experience working with Farhan was amazing, he has so many stories to share. On the set, we’d have quiet moments, and he would just be telling me stories about going sky-diving, what it’s like filming other movies, and his career in general.

“I find him such a fascinating person to listen to and he looks so cool in our show. It’s crazy that I grew up watching him, and now I am working with him.”

The show also stars Farhan Akhtar, Mohan Kapur, Fawad Khan, Matt Lintz, Yasmeen Fletcher, Zenobia Shroff, Saagar Shaikh, Rish Shah, Mehwish Hayat, Samina Ahmed, Laurel Marsden, Arian Moayed, Adaku Ononogbo, Alysia Reiner, Azhar Usman, Laith Nakli, Nimra Bucha and Travina Springer, with Aramis Knight.

The Disney+ Hotstar series has been directed by Adil El Arbi, Bilall Fallah, Meera Mohan, and two-time Academy Award winner Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy with Bisha K Ali as the head writer. Meanwhile, the series has been executive produced by Kevin Feige Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, Adil & Bilall, Bisha K. Ali, and Sana Amanat.

-with Inputs from IANS.