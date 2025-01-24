Most intense portrayals of Aurangzeb on screen – From Om Puri to Akshaye Khanna

‘Chhaava’, the much-anticipated Hindi-language historical action film, is gearing up for its theatrical release on February 14, 2025. The movie, which chronicles the life of the Maratha king Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, features a stellar cast led by Vicky Kaushal in the titular role. Joining him are Rashmika Mandanna, who portrays Maharani Yesubai, and Akshaye Khanna, who steps into the shoes of the formidable Mughal emperor Aurangzeb on screen.

Here’s a look at some of the actors who have taken on the role of Aurangzeb.

Akshaye Khanna in ‘Chhaava’ (2025)

The much-anticipated historical action film ‘Chhaava’ features Akshaye Khanna in the role of the Mughal emperor Aurangzeb. Known for his versatile acting skills, Khanna’s portrayal of Aurangzeb is expected to bring a fresh intensity to the character.

The film, which focuses on the life of Maratha king Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, is set to release on February 14, 2025.

Om Puri in ‘Bharat Ek Khoj’ (1988)

One of the earliest and most iconic portrayals of Aurangzeb came from the legendary actor Om Puri in the historical drama ‘Bharat Ek Khoj’. This 53-episode television series by Shyam Benegal, based on Jawaharlal Nehru’s ‘The Discovery of India’, aired on Doordarshan in 1988.

Om Puri’s nuanced performance as the Mughal emperor is still popular for its depth and complexity. The series, which chronicled the 5,000-year history of India.

Yatin Karyekar in ‘Raja Shivchhatrapati (2001)

In the Marathi historical drama ‘Raja Shivchhatrapati’, Yatin Karyekar played the role of Aurangzeb. The series, which focused on the life and reign of Shivaji Maharaj, became a cultural touchstone for Marathi audiences.

The show was so popular that it was re-broadcast in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ashutosh Rana in ‘Chhatrasal’ (2021)

Ashutosh Rana took on the role of Aurangzeb in the 2021 historical drama ‘Chhatrasal’. The series, which aired on the MX Player platform, focused on Maharaja Chhatrasal. He was a warrior king who fought against the Mughal Empire. His performance stood out for its intensity.

With ‘Chhaava’ set to hit theaters in February 2025, Akshaye Khanna’s portrayal of Aurangzeb is ready to add a new layer of complexity to the Mughal emperor’s character on screen. This follows the powerful performances of actors like Om Puri, Yatin Karyekar, and Ashutosh Rana.