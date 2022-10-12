Mohan Bothers set to perform at London’s ‘The Bhavan’

Mohan Brothers- Lakshay and Aayush, who have demonstrated remarkable mastery over Sitar and Sarod, are now set to perform in London, carrying the name and legacy of Indian classical music all over the world.

The brothers have performed at numerous prestigious events around the world, the most recent being their appearance at the Ravi Shankar Centenary in March of this year at the Royal Festival Hall. Notably, the two brothers are the first Indians to perform at Los Angeles’ Grammy Museum.

This time, the dynamic duo will perform on October 16 at ‘The Bhavan.’

The Bhavan, also known as Bhartiya Vidya Bhavan, was founded in London in the early 1970s and later relocated to West Kensington a few years later.

The Bhavan was the first organisation of its kind in the UK to offer a wide range of traditional, cultural Indian activities. The primary goal of the organisation is to teach and promote Indian Classical Arts, Yoga, Languages, and Culture in the United Kingdom.

Lakshay and Aayush, the musical duo, do not come from a musical family but developed a keen interest in the world of Classical Music through their father, who was an amateur’sitarist’ at the time.

Fascinated by the work of Pandit Ravi Shankar, Ustad Ali Akbar Khan, and Pandit Nikhil Banerjee, the two boys developed an early interest in Indian classical music and were inspired to create music of higher quality and originality.

Lakshay and Aayush have worked with many well-known musicians, including Grammy-winning Barry Phillips and Anoushka Shankar.

