Modern Love Mumbai brings together the biggest musicians for its upcoming album with Shankar Ehsaan Loy, Sonu Nigam, Ram Sampath and many more!

Prime Video is all set to unveil its upcoming music album for the Amazon Original series Modern Love Mumbai. With prominent music composers such as Ram Sampath, Vishal Bharadwaj, and Gaurav Raina. Neel Adhikari and Shankar Ehsaan Loy, along with singers such as Nikita Gandhi Sonu Nigam, and Meiyang Chang, Among many others.

The music is heartwarming and will hit the right chords. Modern Love Mumbai is the first local adaptation of the hit international anthology series. The six-part series will be directed by Vishal Bharadwaj, Shonali Bose, Dhruv Sehgal, Alankrita Shrivastava, Hansal Mehta, Nupoor Asthana and will premiere on May 13 across 240 countries and territories.