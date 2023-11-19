Miss Universe 2023 Featured Two Transgender Contestants

Nicaragua’s Sheynnis Palacios clinched the coveted title of Miss Universe 2023 in a splendid ceremony held at the Jose Adolfo Pineda Arena in San Salvador, El Salvador, on November 19 (IST). The 72nd edition of the Miss Universe pageant showcased representatives from 84 countries. R’Bonney Gabriel of the USA, the reigning Miss Universe 2022, graciously passed on the esteemed crown amid cheers from the lively audience.

Notably, the event witnessed the historic participation of two transgender contestants, Miss Portugal’s Marina Machete and Miss Netherlands’ Rikkie Kolle. This marked a groundbreaking moment as it was the first time transwomen had stepped onto the Miss Universe stage.

Rikkie Kollé, a 22-year-old model and LGBTQIA+ rights advocate, emerged victorious as Miss Netherlands in July of this year, triumphing over nine other finalists. She now joins the ranks of Angela Ponce, who represented Spain in 2018, as the second transgender individual to compete in the prestigious Miss Universe pageant. Kollé, known for her prior participation in “Holland’s Next Top Model,” used a video in the Voices for Change campaign to voice her stance against bullying and advocate for equality. Reportedly, she faced bullying herself due to her gender identity.

Advertisement

On the other hand, flight attendant Marina Machete secured the title of Miss Portugal in October 2023, becoming the first transgender contestant to achieve this milestone in her country. Her bio reflects her pride in overcoming challenges with courage and strength, leading to the development of humanity and kindness in her life. In a video shared on the Portuguese pageant’s YouTube channel, Machete candidly expressed her journey as a trans woman, emphasizing that love, especially from her family, proved more powerful than ignorance.

Both Kolle and Machete are leveraging their social media platforms to disseminate messages of encouragement to transgender individuals globally. They are champions of resilience, using their stories to inspire others and foster a sense of unity and understanding.

In summary, the Miss Universe 2023 pageant not only celebrated the crowning of Sheynnis Palacios as its winner but also marked a significant milestone with the participation of transgender contestants Rikkie Kolle and Marina Machete, who are now beacons of inspiration for the LGBTQIA+ community worldwide.