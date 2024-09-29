Mini Mathur celebrates ‘Call Me Bae’ success at IIFA 2024

The glitz and glamour of the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards 2024 saw the radiant presence of Mini Mathur, who recently captured the audience’s attention with her standout role in the hit series ‘Call Me Bae’.

The awards ceremony, held in Abu Dhabi, provided the perfect backdrop for the actor to discuss her recent success and reminisce about her early days in the entertainment industry.

Mini Mathur expressed her delight at the overwhelming response to ‘Call Me Bae’, acknowledging that while she had confidence in the show’s appeal, the magnitude of its success took everyone by surprise.

Advertisement

“I knew that people would love the show, but we had no idea that it would be such a game changer. After a long time, we have a show that is uplifting and fun, and it doesn’t take itself too seriously. We’re thrilled with how the music is doing and how every character has been appreciated,” she shared.

‘Call Me Bae’ is an engaging eight-part series that follows the whimsical journey of Bella Chowdhary, affectionately known as Bae, played by Ananya Panday in her digital debut.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Collin DCunha (@collindcunha)

The show chronicles Bae’s transformation from a privileged heiress to an enterprising hustler, showcasing a blend of humor and heart. The series has a stellar cast that includes Vir Das, Gurfateh Pirzada, Varun Sood, and Muskkaan Jaferi, along with Mini Mathur herself in a key role.

Produced by Dharmatic Entertainment, ‘Call Me Bae’ is helmed by director Collin D’Cunha, with a script crafted by Ishita Moitra, Samina Motlekar, and Rohit Nair. The show has garnered attention not just for its engaging storyline but also for its vibrant music and lively characters.