Chunky Panday didn’t want his daughter to visit him on sets; ‘I was in that low phase’

Ananya Panday has been on a success spree with her recent OTT releases. With ‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahan,’ ‘Call Me Bae,’ and ‘CTRL,’ the actress has started to carve a niche for herself. Ananya has always been vocal about addressing the ‘Star Kid’ tag and talked about the hardships her father underwent. Despite being a part of the industry, the actress had her share of hurdles. In a recent interaction, Chunky Panday and Ananya Panday talked about the time when Chunky hit rock bottom and didn’t want his daughter to visit his sets.

During their appearance on We Are Yuvva’s YouTube channel, Chunky reminisced about the time when he was in the lowest phase of his professional life. “Why you never came on set was because when your mum and I got married, I was in that low phase. I had just returned from Bangladesh and was trying to get work for myself. I never got into that thing of calling you on the set or mom on the set, and it just stayed that way.” After a while, the actor wasn’t given any lead roles and was only sought for character roles.

Ananya probed if he ever felt that he had reached the end of the road. To this, he replied, “Yes, of course. The end means musical chairs were happening and when the music stops, you don’t have a seat. Right after Aankhen, I actually had no work. The only film I got after that was Teesra Kaun. It completely dried up after that. So, I ended up going to Bangladesh and doing movies there. Luckily, those worked. I kind of made that my home for four to five years.”

Recalling the time, the actor said, “I didn’t stop working, I opened an events company there and started doing events. I started dealing in land, buying properties. Imagine going from house to house, trying to do things. I kept my ego inside and said that I needed to survive. So, I learnt a lot during this process. I have been flat broke.” However, he never wanted to seek monetary aid from his parents and make it out on his own. “I didn’t want to take money from my parents. If you are a guy and you started off your career, you can’t go back and ask for money. I have never let them know this was happening, and even never let my wife know how much I have or don’t have.”

Meanwhile, recently, during her appearance at the Raj Shamani podcast, Ananya Panday also talked about the time Chunky Panday hit rock bottom. She revealed, “My dad was having a low phase when I was born. He was a huge actor in the ’80s and ’90s, but after that, he started doing different kinds of work. There were long periods of time when he wasn’t working. I would see him sitting at home. When I was a child, I must’ve been to a film set only once or twice with him. It wasn’t like he was very busy and doing lots of work. People weren’t standing outside our house to get a glimpse of him, I didn’t grow up seeing that.”