Andrea Meza from Mexico on Monday won the title of Miss Universe 2021. Meza, a software engineer, had to compete with 73 other contestants from all over the world to become the third women from the country to win the title. Former Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi of South Africa crowned the Mexican beauty at the event held in Florida, USA.

In the final round, the 26-year-old was asked to speak on the changing beauty standards. She answered: “We live in a society that is more than advanced, and as we advance as a society, we’ve also advanced with stereotypes.”

Adding: “Nowadays beauty isn’t only the way we look. For me, beauty radiates not only in our spirit, but in our hearts and the way that we conduct ourselves. Never permit someone to tell you that you’re not valuable.”

Brazil’s Julia Gama was named the first runner up while Janick Maceta from Peru was the second runner up at the pageant. India’s Adline Castelino, who earlier won the LIVA Miss Diva Universe 2020 title, emerged as the 3rd runner up at the 69th edition of the Miss Universe contest.

Castelino, born and raised in Kuwait, had penned down a heartfelt note on her journey through a video clip posted on social media. She had written: “If I could pen down this feeling without getting overwhelmed about how I felt as I stood there witnessing people around the world cheering, flags waving high and even if I missed seeing , I felt like I was home.

“I thought of you India and what we are going through. The love that people give you when they are hurting themselves is the purest form of love one can experience. I’m grateful to you that at a young age I have experienced that and if I could only show you what I saw that day! I saw hope, a hope that will be ours soon.”