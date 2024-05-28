Bank loans of small traders, farmers should be waived off: Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said that the facilities which the rich people get should also be available to the poor.

“As the bank loans of big traders are being waived off, the same of small traders and farmers should also be waived off. Student loan should also be waived off,” he said.

Rahul Gandhi along with SP President Akhilesh Yadav was addressing a joint meeting of the INDIA bloc in Kashi, the parliamentary constituency of Prime Minister Narendra Modi against whom the Congress has fielded Ajay Rai.

He said that the INDIA bloc has made up its mind to deposit lakhs of crores of rupees in the bank accounts of the poor people of India.

Gandhi said that a list of all the poor families of India will be made and the name of one woman from each family will be selected.

“If you check your bank account on July 5, also the people of Varanasi, you will find Rs 8500 in your account. This is what the INDIA bloc is going to do if we form the government at the Centre,” he said.

SP president and former Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav said: “Till now I was claiming the victory of INDIA bloc on all the seats except one in Uttar Pradesh, but today I can say that while the people of BJP were considering Kyoto (Varanasi) as their seat, this one also they are going to lose.”

He said that those who had promised to clean Ganga river have not fulfilled their promise but have certainly cleaned the budget earmarked for the purpose.

Taking a jibe at the state government, Yadav said that neither investment has come nor factories were set up.