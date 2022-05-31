As seen in the former’s recent social media post, American celebrities Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson are not holding back on the Public Display of Affection (PDA).

Kardashian, according to Fox News, used her Instagram account to share a series of videos with her ‘Saturday Night Live’ alum beau. To mirror his girlfriend’s recent hair makeover, Davidson presented his new bleached-blonde hairdo. The couple was seen in the first video applying a devil-horn Instagram effect while sticking their tongues out for the camera. Davidson then leaned in and kissed Kardashian in front of the camera while she giggled.

In the second video, the pair filmed themselves putting their tongues out for the camera in black and white.

In the final footage, Davidson is seen holding Kardashian and smiling at her. Davidson and Kardashian have recently made their romance public. They debuted on the red carpet at the White House Correspondent’s Dinner in April.

According to Fox News, Davidson then came out in favor of his girlfriend at the Hulu premiere of ‘The Kardashians earlier this month. In new social media videos, Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson show off their PDA.

-With Inputs from ANI.