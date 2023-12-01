Kim Kardashian Reveals Family ‘Scammed the System’ for Fame

In a surprising revelation during the gripping season finale of ‘The Kardashians,’ Kim Kardashian candidly admitted that her family had “scammed the system” to achieve their staggering levels of fame. As the curtains closed on the fourth season, marking an impressive 16 years since the premiere of their inaugural reality series, Kim took a nostalgic look back at their journey to stardom.

The introspective moment occurred during the celebration of Scott Disick’s 40th birthday, a pivotal event that brought the Kardashian clan together to reflect on their not-so-humble beginnings. Kim, a mother of four, delved into the early days when ‘Keeping Up With the Kardashians’ was just finding its footing, revealing that some family members doubted its success. With humor and candor, the 43-year-old beauty reminisced about the disbelief in their show’s potential, with Scott even jokingly remarking, “I was like, ‘This show’s going nowhere!'”

The milestone celebration also provided a platform for the family to acknowledge the remarkable journey they’ve undertaken since those uncertain early days. Matriarch Kris Jenner, sharing her sentiments on the season finale, highlighted Scott’s enduring presence, stating, “You were literally here episode one, season one of ‘Keeping Up With the Kardashians.'” Scott, known for his wit, couldn’t resist adding his comedic touch, playfully recalling his initial skepticism about the show’s prospects.

Advertisement

As the evening unfolded, Kim Kardashian raised a toast to Scott, emphasizing their nearly two-decade-long friendship. Acknowledging his unwavering support, she expressed gratitude for him being there “through thick and thin” and accompanying her “through every phase.” The conversation took a lighthearted turn when Scott playfully teased Kim about her past appearance on the cover of a pet magazine, to which she quipped, “Anything for a cover!” Correcting the publication to K9 magazine, the exchange added a touch of humor to the reflective atmosphere.

Kim Kardashian’s candid admission and the family’s genuine reflections showcased a rare, unfiltered glimpse into the world of the Kardashians. As the finale unfolded on Hulu on November 30, viewers were treated to not just the glitz and glamour but also the humorous and human side of a family that has undeniably left an indelible mark on pop culture.