Mary Millben praises PM Modi’s Christmas message honoring Jesus Christ

Mary Millben, a renowned African-American singer and actress, celebrated Christmas by exchanging heartfelt greetings with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Known for her admiration of the Indian leader, Millben took to social media to commend PM Modi for honoring Jesus Christ during a Christmas event hosted by the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of India (CBCI) in Delhi.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Millben expressed her gratitude, saying, “Bless you, @PMOIndia. Jesus Christ is the greatest gift and example of love. Thank you, PM Modi, for honoring my Savior Jesus Christ publicly at the @IndianBishops Christmas Celebration. Your words touched me… Merry Christmas to all my brothers and sisters in India.”

“The teachings of Lord Christ celebrate love, harmony, and brotherhood. It is important that we all work to make this spirit stronger.” – PM @narendramodi Bless you, @PMOIndia. Jesus Christ is the greatest gift and example of love. Thank you #PMModi for honoring my Savior Jesus… pic.twitter.com/Bcx9euh5El — Mary Millben (@MaryMillben) December 23, 2024

PM Modi responded with a message emphasizing the values of love, harmony, and brotherhood taught by Jesus Christ, urging everyone to strengthen these principles in society.

Mary Millben first met PM Modi in June 2023 during his state visit to the United States. Her rendition of the Indian national anthem at Washington D.C.’s Ronald Reagan Building captivated audiences, and her gesture of touching PM Modi’s feet as a mark of respect drew significant media attention.

The singer has consistently lauded PM Modi’s leadership. She previously described the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) as a “true act of democracy,” praising his efforts to provide ‘refuge’ to persecuted minorities.

Millben has also highlighted his initiatives for women’s empowerment, calling him a transformative leader for India’s progress.

On another occasion, Millben expressed confidence in PM Modi’s ability to address challenges, including the ongoing situation in Manipur, and urged global leaders to recognize his contributions.

At the CBCI event, PM Modi reiterated his commitment to fostering unity and condemned any attempts to incite violence. He referred to the recent tragic incident in Germany, where a vehicle attack at a Christmas market claimed several lives, including a child, and injured over 200 people, including seven Indians.