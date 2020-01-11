American actor Martin Sheen was arrested at a climate change protest organized by veteran actress Jane Fonda on Capitol Hill in Washington DC.

While 147 people were arrested for participating in Friday’s protest, including Joker fame Joaquin Phoenix, the reason that Martin Sheen began trending on Twitter was for something different.

Before beginning the poem, Sheen complimented Fonda after taking the stage from her, he said, “This woman has been one of my hero’s nearly all of my adult life, and clearly the world will be saved by women,” in a video from the protest that is going viral.

The 79-year-old is then heard reciting a poem by Rabindranath Tagore.

Written in 1912, as part of his prize-winning collection of poems Gitanjali, Martin can be seen in vigour reciting, “We are called to find something in our lives worth fighting for, something that unites the will of the spirit with the work of the flesh, something that can help us lift up this nation and all its people to that place where the heart is without fear, and the head is held high…”

The video clip has been shared on the micro-blogging site Twitter by many.

The Indian Twitter community, in particular, is celebrating the video and sharing it with much pride and comments like “inspiring”, “something to behold” etc.

Sheen had previously recited the poem in 2016, urging Americans to vote.