Maroon 5 ready for first ever India concert on THIS date

Excitement is building across India as the renowned pop-rock band Maroon 5 is set to perform in Mumbai for the very first time on December 3, 2024. This momentous concert is possible because of BookMyShow Live.

Led by the charismatic Adam Levine, Maroon 5 will take the stage at the iconic Mahalaxmi Racecourse, promising an electrifying live experience. The band, celebrated for their infectious hits and high-energy performances, is sure to captivate the heart of Mumbai.

Owen Roncon, the Chief of Business – Live Events at BookMyShow, shared his enthusiasm about the event. He remarked, “At BookMyShow Live, we strive to deliver world-class entertainment to Indian audiences. Maroon 5 is one of the most beloved bands globally, and their first performance in India is a thrilling milestone for us.”

Maroon 5’s career, which spans over three decades, features a rich tapestry of pop, rock, and funk influences. Fans can look forward to a setlist that showcases the band’s greatest hits, including classics like “This Love,” “She Will Be Loved,” “Sugar,” and the chart-topping “Girls Like You.” With a successful residency in Las Vegas behind them, attendees can expect nothing short of an exhilarating show.

The band’s remarkable journey includes selling over 98 million albums and 750 million singles worldwide. They have made a notable mark on the Billboard Hot 100, with 32 songs charting and three achieving the prestigious Diamond certification in the U.S. Originally founded in 1994 as Kara’s Flowers, Maroon 5 has transformed into a pop-rock powerhouse, winning a Grammy Award for Best New Artist in 2005 with their debut album, ‘Songs About Jane’.

Maroon 5’s distinctive style blends catchy melodies with clever lyrics and innovative creativity, reshaping what it means to be a modern American band.