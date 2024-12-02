Maroon 5 arrives in Mumbai for first-ever India concert

Excitement is building across Mumbai as Maroon 5, the Grammy-winning American pop-rock band, prepares to make their highly anticipated debut performance in India.

On the evening of December 2, the band members arrived in the city ahead of their concert scheduled for December 3 at the iconic Mahalaxmi Racecourse.

The arrival of lead vocalist Adam Levine and his bandmates didn’t go unnoticed, as photographers captured the group exiting the airport. Some members even took a moment to interact with the photographers, giving fans a glimpse of their enthusiasm for the upcoming show.

Maroon 5, famous for their catchy pop-rock sound, will deliver an electrifying performance in the heart of Mumbai, promising an unforgettable live music experience. Fans can expect to hear the band’s timeless hits such as “Sugar,” “This Love,” and “She Will Be Loved,” alongside newer tracks.

The group, known for their high-energy concerts, will undoubtedly light up the stage at the Mahalaxmi Racecourse.

Formed in Los Angeles in 1994, Maroon 5 initially began their journey under the name Kara’s Flowers before rebranding in 2001. Since then, the band has achieved massive global success, particularly with their breakthrough album ‘Songs About Jane’, released in 2002.

Over the years, Maroon 5 has continued to evolve, experimenting with a blend of pop, rock, funk, and R&B influences. With a lineup consisting of Adam Levine (vocals), Jesse Carmichael (keyboard), James Valentine (guitar), Matt Flynn (drums), PJ Morton (keyboard), and Sam Farrar (bass), the band has maintained a distinct sound that has kept them at the top of global music charts.

Their impressive catalog includes albums like ‘It Won’t Be Soon Before Long’ (2007), ‘Hands All Over’ (2010), ‘Overexposed’ (2012), and ‘V’ (2014), featuring hit singles such as “Moves Like Jagger” and “One More Night.”

Owen Roncon, Chief of Business – Live Events at BookMyShow, which is hosting the event, expressed his excitement about bringing Maroon 5 to Indian audiences for the first time. He said, “At BookMyShow Live, our mission has always been to bring world-class entertainment experiences to Indian audiences. Maroon 5 is one of the most beloved bands globally, and this marks a thrilling milestone for us.”