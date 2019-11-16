Sidharth Malhotra and Riteish Deshmukh starrer Marjaavaan opened to a decent business at the box office.

Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the film’s business on social media.

He wrote, “#Marjaavaan posts respectable numbers on Day 1… Mass circuits / single screens very good, contribute to the total… Metro multiplexes ordinary… Multiplexes of Tier-2 + Tier-3 cities good… Should witness growth on Day 2 and 3… Fri ₹ 7.03 cr [2922 screens]. #India biz.”

Analysts expect the business to grow over the weekend.

A BoxOfficeIndia report suggested that the film is doing well in Maharasthra, Gujarat, CP Berar, Nizam, UP, Bihar and not performing according to the mark in metro cities.

The Milan Milap Zaveri directorial tries to ring in the 70’s era with high-end action and drama.

Sidharth Malhotra’s character is in fact as ode to the ‘angry young man’ persona of Amitabh Bachchan.

Ayushmann Khurrana’s Bala is currently ruling the box office, having earned Rs 76 crores and inching towards the Rs 100 crores benchmark.

On the other hand, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Athiya Shetty starrer Motichoor Chaknachoor also released alongside Marjaavaan, and audiences will have to wait and see how both fare at the box office.

#Marjaavaan posts respectable numbers on Day 1… Mass circuits / single screens very good, contribute to the total… Metro multiplexes ordinary… Multiplexes of Tier-2 + Tier-3 cities good… Should witness growth on Day 2 and 3… Fri ₹ 7.03 cr [2922 screens]. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 16, 2019