Manisha Rani meets Abhishek Malhan at hospital, Fukra Insaan’s mother shares video

Abhishek Malhan, the first runner-up of ‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’, faced health troubles during the finale. He had to leave the hospital to attend the finale and then returned for dengue treatment after the event. Manisha Rani, who secured the second runner-up spot and was a close friend of Abhishek’s, came to the hospital with her father to visit him.

Capturing the moment, Manisha posted a video on Instagram. The video shows her entering the hospital room with a joyful laugh. She embraces Abhishek warmly and the two engage in a friendly chat. The video also captures touching moments, such as Abhishek paying his respects to Manisha’s father, and Manisha returning the gesture.

Abhishek Malhan, the first runner-up of ‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’, is currently in the hospital receiving treatment for dengue. Manisha Rani, who secured the second runner-up position, paid him a visit along with her father.

Advertisement

During a press interaction after the show, Manisha mentioned that she formed strong bonds with two fellow contestants, Elvish and Abhishek. She expressed her belief that these friendships would endure beyond the show. “Made two good friends, Elvish and Abhishek, and I think these two will be my friends for life, like forever together kind of deal,” she shared with the media.

While many friends made the effort to visit Abhishek at the hospital, Elvish Yadav was unable to do so. In response to circulating speculations, Elvish took to Instagram to explain the situation through a video statement. With sincere honesty, he revealed that security concerns restricted his movement, preventing him from physically visiting the hospital.

Jiya Shankar, a familiar face from ‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’, shared snapshots of her hospital visit to see Abhishek Malhan. During his recovery from dengue, Jiya met her close friend. The pair had showcased an endearing bond during the reality show, with fans enjoying their playful camaraderie. After the show concluded, Abhishek received visits from Manisha Rani and Bebika Dhurve at the hospital. Jiya also shared pictures from her visit, adding to the chain of supportive friends.