Sohni Lagdi: Siddhant Chaturvedi, Malavika Mohanan shine in new ‘Yudhra’ song

The latest song from ‘Yudhra’, starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Malavika Mohanan, is making waves with its upbeat rhythm and captivating dance moves. Titled “Sohni Lagdi,” this track follows the successful release of the first song, “Saathiya.” Composed by Prem and Hardeep, “Sohni Lagdi” features vocals by Jaz Dhami and Sonna Rele. The energetic choreography by the renowned duo Bosco-Caesar ensures that the song is packed with electrifying moments.

The music video, which has been shared widely, especially on social media, showcases both Siddhant and Malavika giving it their all on the dance floor. The chemistry between the two actors is evident, and their synchronized moves add to the appeal of the song. In a post on Instagram, Zee Music Company teased fans, writing, “Get ready to groove on #SohniLagdi, song out now. #Yudhra releasing in theatres on 20th September.”

Fans of ‘Yudhra’ have more to look forward to. The earlier-released track, “Saathiya,” composed by the iconic trio Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy, gave a more romantic glimpse of the lead pair’s chemistry. Sung by Pratibha Singh Baghel and Vishal Mishra, with lyrics penned by the legendary Javed Akhtar, “Saathiya” focuses on the love story brewing between Siddhant and Malavika’s characters.

Directed by Ravi Udyawar and produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar, ‘Yudhra’ is slated for a September 20 release. The film promises an exciting blend of action and drama, with Siddhant playing a tough, no-nonsense character, as seen in the recently released trailer. Malavika’s character, Nikhat, has also grabbed attention for her fierce persona. Adding to the excitement is Raghav Juyal, who plays the antagonist, Shafiq, bringing a new layer of intensity to the storyline.

Posters of the lead actors have also stirred interest, with Malavika exuding confidence in an all-black outfit and Siddhant sporting a sharp suit, emitting an aura of brooding intensity. With its star cast, catchy tracks, and action-packed narrative, ‘Yudhra’ is shaping up to be one of the must-watch films of the year.