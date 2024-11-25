Big B pens an endearing note praising Abhishek Bachchan’s performance in ‘I Want to Talk’

Abhishek Bachchan is currently busy receiving praise for his performance in Shoojit Sircar’s ‘I Want to Talk.’ The niche title delves into the mundane aspect of the rut of life and how one learns to navigate through it. The film allows Abhishek to iterate his versatility and portray his acting prowess in nuanced ways is also gradually picking up at the box office. Among the several viewers lauding Jr Bachchan, Sr Bachchan is also all praises for his son’s performance. Taking to his blog, Big B penned an endearing note about his perception of the film.

In the film, Bachchan plays Arjun, who is on the cusp of a life-altering surgery. During this, he navigates a complex relationship with his daughter. The title is based on the life of the ‘Piku’ director’s friend. Talking about the film, Amitabh Bachchan called it a title that ‘invited the viewers to be the film.’

Taking to his blog, the veteran star penned, “It picks you up gently from your seat in the Theatre and places you, equally gently, inside the screen it is being projected upon…and you watch its life floating by. No effort or chance of wanting to escape from it into…ESCAPISM. And…Abhishek…you are not Abhishek…you are ARJUN SEN of the film.”

He also quoted his father, the celebrated writer Harivanshrai Bachchan’s lines that talk about how people gauge something based on what they need. How personal projections play in the reception of things and people around us.

Big B wrote, “Let them say what they say…but this is what I say. The say for the film…And I am in remembrance of my poojya Babuji’s words: The good did think of me to be good; the bad did think of me as bad…the need for whichever, was the need for them, did they recognise me with that. It was their ‘need’ to think of me as good or bad. Whatever was their ‘need’, that was how much they did recognise me…your greed for the good in me can be good…your greed to express the bad in me can be bad. But it was YOUR ‘need’ to think good or think bad…and that was my recognition… It was not what I was. IT WAS YOUR NEED TO THINK OF ME AS BAD…or think OR ME AS GOOD. THAT WAS how much you could understand me.”

Shoojit Sircar and Ronnie Lahiri under Rising Sun Films have backed ‘I Want to Talk’ led by Abhishek Bachchan. The title hit theatres on November 22.