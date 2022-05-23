Major to preview film to audiences in various cities before official release

Major is releasing on June 3rd, and Sandeep Unnikrishnan sir’s story is something that needs to be watched by every Indian.

Adivi Sesh talking about the Major decision, says, “As we commenced our promotions, I realized that no matter what I said in an interview…I need to make you FEEL what we feel about Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan.”

Adding to it, “For the first time ever, we have decided to team up with a leading booking website in order to showcase Major to the audiences Pan India in an exclusive preview in multiple cities, even before the official release date. It is a momentous occasion for all of us associated with a film like Major that resonates the undying and unwavering spirit of INDIA.”

So for the first time ever in India, a BIG film has teamed up with BookMyShow to show the film to audiences across the country. MAJOR will be shown in exclusive previews in various cities before the official release on June 3rd.